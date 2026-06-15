Kevin Nash has once again weighed in on CM Punk’s physical condition, and this time the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is getting a rare bit of praise from “Big Daddy Cool” after recent training photos surfaced online.

Punk has been off WWE programming since his post-WrestleMania 42 hiatus, but social media recently lit up with images showing him working out in the gym with a noticeably more developed physique. Nash addressed the photos on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, suggesting Punk may finally be dialing in both his training and nutrition approach.

“I’ve seen some pictures of him online,” Nash said. “Like in the gym and stuff where people have taken pictures of Punk online. He looks good.”

Nash then went on to speculate on how Punk may have naturally arrived at that physique.

“He got with that trainer for WrestleMania. I think he’s dialed in his training and he’s definitely dialed in his [diet],” he continued. “I think what everybody finds out is we so under eat. The only way — and I guarantee you Phil was under eating, probably by a thousand calories. Like, I’ve been home and I’ve been able to eat. And though I’ve only put on four pounds, I’ve lost body [fat]. Being able to eat and being able to train is just huge.”

Nash, who has been openly critical of Punk’s physique in the past, notably took issue with him wrestling in a T-shirt back in December 2025.

That criticism eventually made its way into storyline-adjacent humor when Punk mocked the remarks during a house show match against Bronson Reed, removing his shirt mid-match, only to reveal another T-shirt underneath in a tongue-in-cheek callback.

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