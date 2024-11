Kevin Nash is coming to WWE NXT.

During the latest installment of his “Kliq This” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend announced that he has plans to appear for WWE NXT before the end of 2024.

“I think I’m going in December,” Nash said during the new episode of his podcast. “I think like December.”

Nash did not specify whether he would be appearing on-screen during the WWE NXT appearance in December, or simply attending the show.

