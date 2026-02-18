Kevin Nash is attempting to clear the air following controversial comments he made about Je’Von Evans’ presentation.

During a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on Evans’ current booking, praising the young star’s athletic ability while suggesting he’d like to see a different edge to the character.

“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s a little bit too fing Mr. Bojangles for me. I wish he was a little bit more urban,” Nash said. “I understand it’s Netflix. I understand there’s a big fing world out there besides the one that f***ing 66-year-old Detroit boy Kevin Nash wants, but I just want him to have a little bit of an edge.”

The comments quickly drew attention online.

Shortly after, the former WWE and WCW standout addressed the backlash on social media, issuing an apology for the terminology he used while attempting to explain his broader point about character direction.

“How often have you heard the term Uncle Tom? Most likely, it was used in a degrading way. If you’ve actually read the literature, Uncle Tom was whipped to death for helping free two female slaves,” Nash wrote. “I apologize for the use of the term Mr. Bogangles, it was in poor taste and obviously offensive. I just see talent being pushed in a direction that I disagree with. He should be the male version of Sol Ruca. More contemporary than urban. It’s funny how I’m usually the only person who pays attention to the development of black talent.”

Je’Von Evans qualified for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match with a win in the main event of Monday’s WWE Raw.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on February 28, 2026, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.