Kevin Nash says The Beach Boys were his first live concert when he was in seventh grade. The memory came up as Nash and his Kliq This co-hosts debated a ranking of rock artists.
Nash argued that The Beach Boys deserved a place in the top 10 for their era. He connected the group’s Endless Summer compilation to both his childhood and the image he now uses on a vehicle in Florida.
“It’s very, very hard for me to have The Beach Boys not be in the top 10 for that era. … Anybody that’s my age, we all grew up with that Endless Summer double vinyl. And my tag in Florida is like a silhouette of a dude with a surfboard, and it says underneath it ‘Endless Summer.’ So that was ingrained in my brain. It was also my first concert as a seventh grader.”