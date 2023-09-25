WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about The Rock making a surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast. The former world champion explained why he thought the People’s Champ would come back, and complimented him for looking great in the limited action he was involved in. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks The Rock looked great in his return:

He looked great. It look like he put on 15 pounds from the Colorado game [laughs]. They went through the list, and Theory is young, right? Like 26 [years old], something like that? The list of guys he’s worked with already, woo. I really thought that he held his own in there.

Says Rock returned to help keep his brand strong:

Well number one, to keep his brand strong. Who knows how long [the SAG-AFTRA strike] will go on. Dwayne is double pinched in this, because not only is Dwayne a member of the Screen Actors Guild as an actor, but he’s also a producer, so [he has] a pension health plan. I don’t think he’s doing it for the payday, but he’s definitely doing it from a PR standpoint. I don’t think it’s ever a bad thing to come back to where you started and show the world you’re the biggest star in [Hollywood].

Nash made headlines earlier in the month when he took shots at LA Knight for just being an Attitude Era cosplayer. You can read those comments by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)