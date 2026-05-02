Kevin Nash is pointing the finger at WWE’s WrestleMania week logistics, arguing the environment in Las Vegas played a major role in the fallout from the CM Punk hotel incident.

Following the release of a 9-1-1 call tied to the confrontation at the MGM Grand, Nash took to social media and criticized how WWE houses talent during major events. Instead of focusing solely on Punk’s actions, Nash emphasized the challenges wrestlers face navigating crowded casino properties filled with fans.

“WWE needs to stay out of Vegas or move talent to a smaller hotel that can be secured. This happened to a lot of the talent in Vegas. These guys just want a minute to chill. Getting across a casino floor is nearly impossible.”

His comments come as more details continue to surface about why no arrest was made following the incident. As previously reported via Ringside News through Billi Bhatti, police reviewed CCTV footage from multiple encounters inside the hotel before making a decision.

“The manager clearly said that based on what the police watched on CCTV… we cannot arrest CM Punk for incident number one…”

Authorities reportedly determined that the first interaction began when a fan approached Punk after he had already passed by and initiated contact by tapping him on the shoulder. That detail became a key factor in how officers evaluated the situation before a second incident, which involved Punk knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand.

While the legal outcome has been largely explained by the footage, Nash’s reaction shifts the focus to a broader issue — the lack of separation between talent and fans during high-traffic events like WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.

Large casino hotels create constant, uncontrolled access points where wrestlers are easily approached in public spaces. For talent, that means even routine movement through a lobby or casino floor can turn into a high-pressure situation with little room for privacy or de-escalation.

Nash’s suggestion to move talent into smaller, more controlled environments highlights a long-standing tension in wrestling between accessibility and security. While fan interaction is part of the industry’s appeal, incidents like this raise questions about whether current setups create unnecessary risk.

Do you think WWE should move talent to more secure locations during major events, or is dealing with fans in public spaces just part of the job?