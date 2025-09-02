— Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on social media about the crowd’s energy during her WWE Clash In Paris match. She faced Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Sunday’s pay-per-view event. Although she didn’t come out on top, Bella expressed her gratitude for the fans’ support. She wrote,

“There’s nothing like my Bella Army!! Your love and support gets me through it all!! Fell short tonight but the beauty in that is it’s only the beginning. Felt so great being out there like that again! Love you all so much! And Paris cheers or boos you all are such an amazing crowd!! Thank you!!”

— WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has taken issue with Becky Lynch’s recent promo in Birmingham, England, where she referenced the late Ozzy Osbourne.

The promo aired on the August 25th episode of Monday Night Raw and was designed to draw heat from the UK crowd. During the segment, Lynch stated,

“I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

— On a recent edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash criticized the remarks, calling them a “desperate” attempt at heat and suggesting Lynch’s run in wrestling may be nearing its end. Nash, who is also a TKO shareholder, added that promos like this could damage WWE’s brand image.

On Becky Lynch being desperate: “I think her run’s over. I think she’s grasping at desperation. I think the business has passed her by. I don’t think that she said anything that was derogatory to Ozzy.”

On the negative impact of cheap heat promos: “I don’t see how they always say, ‘Oh, any kind of publicity is good publicity.’ I don’t know, man. I mean, when somebody passes and you f*ck with the family. And the daughter is the one that makes the comment, I don’t think that’s exactly the look that the WWE or its shareholders, which I’m one of. I’m a TKO shareholder. I don’t particularly want that coming out of somebody’s mouth as a shareholder.”

— Rusev has made it clear that Rusev Day is officially over.

Speaking on the Clash in Paris post-show, the Bulgarian star addressed fans who chanted the popular phrase during his appearance. He said,

“We had a great time with Rusev Day back in the day. But here in France, people are still stuck in 2018 chanting, ‘Rusev Day.’ Bro, wake up. It’s 2025. I am Rusev. I’m here to dominate. There’s no such thing as Rusev Day anymore. I’m a killer machine. I’m the brute. The brute is back. The winning machine is back. There’s no Rusev Day. The only celebration I’ll allow is when I say it’s time. Until then, know your place.”

WWE Clash in Paris was Rusev’s first WWE pay-per-view event since his return, where he defeated Sheamus in a Donnybrook Match.

The Rusev Day gimmick became a fan favorite in the late 2010s, centered on Rusev declaring every day a holiday in his own honor.