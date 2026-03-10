A controversial moment on WWE Raw has sparked backlash from at least one wrestling legend.

The ongoing feud between Roman Reigns and CM Punk heading into WrestleMania has been one of the most heated storylines in WWE, but a line delivered by Punk last week pushed the rivalry into uncomfortable territory for some fans and veterans of the industry.

During the segment, Punk referenced the death of Reigns’ father, WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoaʻi, telling Reigns that he would “bury” him next to his father. The moment quickly went viral online and drew strong reactions across the wrestling world.

One person who was clearly not impressed was Kevin Nash.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer criticized the promo and said he was uncomfortable with the idea of referencing someone’s death as part of a storyline.

“I don’t like that,” Nash said. “I’m not even going to make reference to it because whosoever idea it was on any level, if death is funny, may it be on your doorstep the next day.”

The controversial line has only intensified the storyline between Punk and Reigns as their WrestleMania clash approaches.

On the most recent episode of Raw, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso confronted Punk about the remark regarding their uncle. The brothers demanded an apology, making it clear they were acting on their own rather than at Reigns’ request.

At first, it appeared Punk might apologize. Instead, he pivoted the moment into another jab at Reigns, claiming the former champion never took responsibility for manipulating The Bloodline for years.

The confrontation quickly escalated, ending with Jimmy Uso delivering a stiff right hand to Punk to close the show.

With emotions continuing to rise and the WrestleMania showdown looming, the rivalry between Reigns and Punk appears to be entering its most personal phase yet.

