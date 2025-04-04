John Cena recently announced on WWE RAW that he intends to “ruin wrestling” by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and then retire. However, veteran wrestler Tommy Dreamer expressed doubt on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, believing that Cena’s statement was more of a storyline angle rather than a serious retirement plan.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the notion that John Cena will retire if he wins the title at WrestleMania: “They already gave us dates [for] John Cena. So if John Cena wins, he’s not gonna make those dates? … We do have him until the end of the year. … We always say, ‘Dotting the I’s, crossing the T’s.’ These are things you’ve got to think of.”

On the logistical issues with that notion: “Ruining wrestling, that’s what he will do if he wins the title and no-shows all those events. You would technically have to offer refunds. Anyway, I don’t think this is going to happen.”

Kevin Nash believes Jey Uso is feeling the pressure of WrestleMania and needs to relax.

On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash commented that Uso appears slightly out of shape, suggesting the pressure may be affecting him.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Jey Uso’s conditioning: “I thought Jey looked tired. I think Jey looks like he’s put some weight on. I think the pressure of this spot is weighing on him… He’s over as f**k. He’s just gotta’ relax. I think he needs to do some cardio… I don’t know how many house shows they’re even doing.”

On Uso’s entrance being a possible issue: “That Yeet thing is like Jazzercise. Don’t go to the corners, don’t jump up, just do it right in the middle of the f**king ring… He’s gotta just save his energy and then he [can] Yeet all he wants after he wins.”

The band Nickelback acknowledged Chelsea Green’s record as the longest-reigning (and only) WWE Women’s US Champion, leaving a comment on her Instagram. Green shared the shoutout on Twitter, reacting to the recognition.

As of Thursday, Green’s reign stands at 111 days.