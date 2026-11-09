Kevin Nash is celebrating the political shift following the midterm elections, but he doesn’t think the work is finished. Speaking with Sean Oliver on Kliq This, Nash described the result as a chance to catch his breath rather than a reason to relax.

Nash’s assessment came during a discussion about the remaining two years of Donald Trump’s presidency. He offered a blunt comparison for the relief he felt.

“I’m not saying that we’re out of the woods yet, but at least the bully that was holding you in the deep end with both hands with your head underwater, somebody finally hit him with a hockey stick and you got to come up and get a gasp of air.”

Oliver had raised the question of political payback earlier in the conversation. He wanted the celebration to give way to the work still ahead.

“There’s a lot of work to be done and there’s two years of a current presidency that’s not over. So, while the celebratory ticker tape still floats through the air, let’s not lose sight of the fact that we can’t really spend any time on this retribution.”

Later, a viewer asked Nash how he was feeling after watching the results. Nash said he’d stayed up following the vote in Michigan, then described waking up the following morning.

“I mean, today felt like Christmas at five years old. I wasn’t sure how it was going to go last night, you know?”

Oliver returned to Nash for the show’s closing exchange, asking whether he wanted to do another episode. Nash answered with one more reference to the election.

“I got to because I got to ride this blue wave. Let’s spin it.”

Source: Kliq This with Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver.