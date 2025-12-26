The fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event continues to spark debate, particularly surrounding how GUNTHER was positioned after submitting John Cena in the final match of Cena’s storied career. While opinions remain divided among fans, one WWE Hall of Famer believes the moment failed to fully capitalize on its potential.

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on the immediate follow-up, specifically GUNTHER’s appearance on WWE Raw. Nash acknowledged that the match result itself made sense, noting that Cena’s absence from Raw left little room for an alternative finish. From a structural standpoint, a tap-out loss was the cleanest option.

Where Nash took issue was not with the decision, but with the execution afterward. He felt GUNTHER’s demeanor during his Raw promo undercut the gravity of retiring a 17-time world champion. Rather than presenting himself as cold, detached, and merciless, Nash believed GUNTHER appeared too comfortable and approachable; traits that diluted the dominance the moment demanded.

Nash outlined a far more austere vision for the segment: a silent walk to the ring, minimal acknowledgment of the crowd, and a promo delivered entirely in German before a brutal, blunt translation capped with a mic drop. In Nash’s view, that approach would have generated genuine animosity and reinforced GUNTHER as a true antagonist. For him, the key ingredient was missing: heat.

The segment ultimately ended with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce ordering GUNTHER out of the arena, followed by a confrontation with AJ Styles. While that interaction hinted at future direction, Nash felt the immediate aftermath of Cena’s retirement should have been sharper, darker, and far more unsettling.

As WWE moves forward from Cena’s farewell, the discussion highlights a familiar wrestling debate: when a historic torch-passing occurs, presentation can matter just as much as the outcome itself.