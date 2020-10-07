WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was recently interviewed by the Hashtag Show to talk about a variety of subjects, including which female superstar he would choose to be in Nash’s classic NWO stable. The former WWE champion chooses Sasha Banks, then praises The Boss for her matchup at this year’s SummerSlam pay per view.

I thought her match at SummerSlam, the psychology was amazing. There was some thought…they worked it back-and-forth. I’m not seeing that anywhere else. I’m seeing that in her match. She’s very attractive and she has that swag. She’s the total package.

Check out Big Sexy’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)