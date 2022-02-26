WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion Kevin Nash issued a short statement on his Twitter account announcing that he will no longer be making his scheduled appearances due to the death of his Father-In-Law. Big Sexy adds that he once wrestled Bret Hart moments after finding out about the death of his mother, then declares that family always comes first.

Nash writes, “It’s with deep regret that my appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield are canceled My father in law passed away today and my family needs me. I have worked a cage match with @BretHart in San Diego upon arriving to the building and learning of the death of my Mom, Family 1st.”

It's with deep regret that my appearances in Mohegan Sun and Springfield are canceled My father in law passed away today and my family needs me. I have worked a cage match with @BretHart in San Diego upon arriving to the building and learning of the death of my Mom, Family 1st — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) February 26, 2022

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish our condolences to Nash and his family for their loss.