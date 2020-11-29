WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has been cast as a co-star in the new feature film entitled, “COVID-19: Invasion.” According to Nash’s IMBD Pro account, the movie is in the post-production phases, with the logline being, “Chinese bats invade America. It’s up to Navy Seal Team Six to stop them.”

Nash, who is the only one featured on the film’s poster, will be portraying the Navy Seal member tasked with stopping the infectious bats.

At this time no other details have been revealed as to when the film will be released, but it is assumed it will be on VOD due to the pandemic’s affect on the industry.