Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer compared current AEW star Kenny Omega to his good friend Sean Waltman as he thinks they can have a good match with anyone on the roster.

“Has anybody seen the match that Kenny Omega had with an 8-year-old Japanese girl? I watched it last night, and some of that s–t looked stiff,” Nash said. “Kenny reminds me of Sean Waltman — where he can just have a match with anybody. I’ve always been a huge fan of Kenny’s because of the fact that Kenny would even do that match. [It] was another notch in why he’s my favorite [wrestler].”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)