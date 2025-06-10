On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on WWE’s evolving television presentation, drawing parallels between the company’s style and major entertainment franchises like Marvel and Disney.

The discussion, which focused on WWE’s emphasis on character-driven storytelling over traditional in-ring psychology, led co-host Sean Oliver to liken modern wrestling to superhero cinema—where fans tune in to see their favorite characters, such as Seth Rollins, in action. Nash agreed, stating that this approach is now an intentional part of WWE’s identity.

“And it’s, and it’s, it’s bred in the system, and then [in] NXT,” Nash said. “It becomes, it becomes Pixar, becomes Disney. It becomes… Marvel.”

He pointed out that WWE’s developmental process is designed to create recognizable, marketable characters that align more with entertainment branding than classic wrestling tropes. Nash referenced the Marvel Cinematic Universe—the highest-grossing film franchise of all time—as a model WWE is increasingly following in terms of structure and storytelling.

Beyond broad comparisons, Nash also complimented WWE’s production team for its attention to visual details. He highlighted a recent moment from Raw where Ivar slammed an opponent into the LED apron, causing it to glitch on impact.

“And then he turned and smashed his back into it and it did it again, yes, absolutely, I love that,” Nash said.

According to Nash, these elements all contribute to WWE’s transformation into a multimedia spectacle aimed at mass appeal, much like the world’s biggest entertainment brands.

Source: http://www.kliqthistv.com/

Credit: https://wrestlingnews.co/