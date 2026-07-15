Kevin Nash took issue with the production logic of a recent Roman Reigns segment on WWE Raw.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash pointed to a backstage moment involving Reigns asking for his title belt, only for the belt to appear almost immediately.

It’s always good when it’s not even like the psychology. It just comes down to little things like the continuity.

Nash said the issue came when Adam Pearce approached Reigns and Reigns asked where his belt was.

Pearce coming up to Roman. Roman basically saying, “Where’s my belt?”

Nash said the belt being brought into the scene so quickly made the moment feel less believable.

Before the tea plants, there’s a belt in his hand. They pick the most goobery guy they can. You look like a dork. You run the belt into this scene one second after he asked for it.

Nash said that if the belt was that close, Reigns should have been able to find it himself.

If it was that apparent, like it came to Roman in less than 10 seconds. So Roman didn’t do a very good job of looking around because if he said, “Where’s my belt?” they would have said, “Well, it’s right here.”

Nash said the scene would have worked better if there had been more of a delay before the belt arrived.

There’s got to be a gap. They could have had continued the conversation. He could have said, “Who brought him in here?” They could have had all that and then had the pause and then had the person bring the belt to them.

Nash said the timing of the scene hurt the presentation.

It just would have been better TV. It just would have been aesthetically better to watch.

Nash said the issue made the segment feel less real to him.

It just made me feel like I was watching pro wrestling. That it wasn’t real.

Nash also questioned the geography of the backstage scene, noting that Reigns appeared to arrive and reach his locker room almost immediately.

Roman is obviously, because he pulled in and got out of a Jeep, had a conversation and walked three steps to his locker room. So his locker room is somewhere in the loading dock right off the first door.

Nash said those kinds of questions should be worked out before the segment airs.

You’ve got to be able to answer all the questions because you don’t want your audience to spend time asking questions. You want them to digest everything.

Nash also discussed the decision to show Reigns arriving before he appeared in front of the live crowd.

You want to establish Roman, that Roman’s there, to catch the people. But you don’t want to expose him to the crowd where it kills his pop when he finally comes out.

Nash said he personally would not have shown Reigns to the live crowd on the screen before his entrance.

I personally would not show, because you’ve already got like the 15,000 people in Knoxville that have bought tickets. They don’t need to see that. They don’t need to see that on the Tron. They don’t need to see that Roman’s there. You’ve already got their money.

Nash said the people watching at home were the ones who needed that information.

The only people that need to see that are the people at home. That way there, when Roman does come out, his pop is pure and that’s the first time anybody catches wind that he’s going to be there.

Nash said WWE could have informed the live crowd during a commercial break without exposing Reigns on the arena screen.

As many commercial breaks as there are, they could definitely have a guy come out and say, “Before I go over the John Cena Classic rules, I’m going to tell you that Roman is in the building tonight and he’ll be doing an acknowledge me segment at the end of the night.” “So please stay in your seats because you will get to see the top guy Roman.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Kliq This, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.