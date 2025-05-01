Raquel Rodriguez has been a dominant force in WWE since her debut in NXT in 2017, earning multiple WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reigns. However, wrestling legend Kevin Nash believes she has untapped potential.

On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash shared his perspective on how Rodriguez can elevate her in-ring presence. He said,

“My Diesel-mate [Raquel] needs to work tall. She spends too much time bending over and letting these shorter girls do stuff with her. I don’t know if anybody else notices that, but I see her almost putting herself in a position to cooperate because she’s so much bigger. Don’t do that. Make them work big, don’t work small.”

Despite the critique, Nash praised Rodriguez’s abilities and current tag team. He said, “She’s talented as fuck. I like [Liv & Raquel] as a package.”

B-Fab recently opened up about her experience training with TJ Wilson and Natalya Neidhart, highlighting the impact they’ve had on her development as a professional wrestler.

Known not only for their in-ring accomplishments, TJ and Natalya are continuing the Hart family legacy by mentoring the next generation of talent.

During an interview with TSC Wrestling’s Fred Richani, B-Fab praised both TJ and Natalya for their guidance, describing TJ as “the voice of the women in WWE.” She said,

“He’s amazing. I mean, he definitely is the voice for the women. He definitely always makes sure we are showing out. He has the greatest ideas when it comes to helping us put matches together, or even when we’re training at the Dungeon. He’s always like, ‘Hey, that’s cool. But tweak this this way,’ or ‘You actually can do this a little bit easier that way.’ Like, TJ’s mind is insane. He’s just so amazing. I’m so grateful to have him, whether it be at SmackDown or the sessions that we have at the Dungeon.”

SyFy has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Revival, featuring CM Punk in a prominent role. Fans can catch a glimpse of Punk in the trailer around the 1:12 mark.

Revival is set to premiere on Thursday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET on SyFy, with episodes becoming available on Peacock the following week.

You can check out the description for the series below:

On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the “revived” appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

Based on the best selling Image Comics series from Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, the series is created by Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who serve as showrunners and executive producers. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Neil Tabatznik, Daniel March, Melanie Scrofano, Greg Hemmings, Stephen Foster & Amanda Row also serve as executive producers.

