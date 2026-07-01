Kevin Nash believes Vince Russo has become an easy target in discussions surrounding WCW’s collapse, arguing that the company’s biggest problems had far more to do with corporate decisions than anything that happened on television.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash discussed the latest episode of Who Killed WCW?, pushing back on the long-standing narrative that Russo’s booking was largely responsible for the promotion’s demise. Instead, Nash said fans continue to overlook the business realities that ultimately doomed WCW.

“Forget WCW. Take any company… there’s never going to be one factor. I guess it’s titillating to say, ‘Who killed WCW?’ Wrestling fans sit there going, ‘Who killed WCW?’ Did we kill the Braves? Did we kill the Thrashers? Did we kill the Hawks? There was a fire sale at AOL because they had the dot-com crash. They can talk all they want about all this different stuff, but I was there with Eric when it happened.”

Nash said the conversation too often centers on storylines and creative decisions when the real issues were happening at the corporate level. He specifically pointed to WCW’s financial structure, claiming the company wasn’t even receiving credit for one of its largest revenue streams.

“Creative is not enough. You’re talking about the size of this company. This wasn’t just WCW. This was a Time Warner extension. People don’t know this, and it probably won’t get brought up in this documentary, but if you ever watched a WCW pay-per-view, at the end it said, ‘Produced by Turner Home Entertainment.’ That’s who was getting paid. Turner Home Entertainment got that money in their books. We didn’t. We were building a premium cable channel, and they threw this on top of us. Creative accounting was as much a problem as anything else. It was more so than Vince Russo’s booking.”

Later in the discussion, Nash acknowledged that not everything Russo booked was successful, but defended the former WCW head writer by pointing to the enormous workload he faced while trying to produce multiple hours of television every week.

“I have to defend Vince a little bit here. He’d be the first one to tell you not everything he did worked. But think about what you’re asking somebody to do. You’ve got all these Hall of Famers. You’ve got to keep everybody engaged. You’ve got to write hours and hours of television every single week. That’s a lot to ask of anybody.”

Nash concluded by saying the documentary spends too much time focusing on who won and lost matches while ignoring the larger corporate decisions that ultimately sealed WCW’s fate.

“It started to lay blame at the feet of decisions of who’s winning and losing and stuff. Whereas this is a tale of a corporate failure on a very large scale. There have been way too many wrestlers blamed over the years… …and not enough of the suits.”

Nash acknowledged that Russo’s creative wasn’t perfect, but defended the former head writer by pointing to the impossible task of producing hours of wrestling television each week while trying to keep one of the most talented rosters in history satisfied.

“I understand what Russo and any of the guys in creative were responsible for. I know there’s going to be s*** that sounds like a good idea on a Wednesday morning and it does not fly. It’s going to happen.”

Nash said wrestling fans often overlook just how difficult the creative process can be, especially with so many established stars expecting meaningful television time every week.

“It’s a lot to ask of anybody. Committee, one person, it doesn’t matter. It’s a ton of TV time. You’ve got, on the top of your roster, 12 to 15 Hall of Famers. Keep all of them engaged every week and involved in angles. You’ve got a s***load of talent.”

Earlier in the discussion, Nash also praised Russo personally, pushing back against some of the longtime perceptions surrounding the former WCW writer.

“Vince was straight as an arrow.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Kliq This with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.