Kevin Nash watched an old episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show and came away struck by the separate beds on screen. During Kliq This, he questioned how a sitcom could present adult life while keeping intimacy out of sight.

“I actually caught an episode. And it was so crazy to see them, like me and my brother slept side by side in beds. You know, like it was just like, wow.”

Nash’s co-host recalled another convention he associated with television of that period: a couple could be shown on the same bed if the man kept one foot on the floor. He framed it as a remembered broadcast rule, not a rule established by the episode Nash had watched.

“Then the rule was that they could be on the bed together, but the gentleman had to have one foot on the floor.”

Nash has also used Kliq This for stories far outside the ring, including a recent conversation about driving his Mustang. This time, the contrast between what adults knew and what a family sitcom could show caught his attention.

Source: Kliq This, “Why Kevin Nash Thinks Old TV Was Better”.