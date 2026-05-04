Kevin Nash is questioning one of WWE’s latest roster decisions, and he didn’t hold back when it came to the Motor City Machine Guns.

Speaking during the Q&A portion of a recent episode of Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer reacted to the April 24 wave of releases and made it clear that the departures of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin caught his attention.

“I would not have gotten rid of the Motor City Machine Guns, that’s for damn sure,” Nash said.

Their release surprised some fans, and Nash appears to be firmly in that camp.

It’s not a move he would’ve made.

Nash was also asked whether the latest round of cuts in general came as a surprise.

Interestingly, he said not really, especially after recently seeing how much TKO executives are earning.

“Not after like two weeks prior when I see what the CEOs [are making]. What Nick’s getting paid. I mean, Nick took f***ing half of the WrestleMania net [laughs],” Nash said. “But I’m busting his balls because we sat here and went over the numbers and the year before was 1.4 billion. The next year, you’re 1.7 billion. So that’s 300 million.”

Despite the joke, Nash acknowledged that WWE President Nick Khan has delivered major financial growth for the company, which helps justify the massive paydays.

As previously reported, Khan earned $24.3 million in total compensation for 2025, including a $2 million base salary, $11 million in stock awards, and over $10 million in bonuses.