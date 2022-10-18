Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame alongside his D-Generation X stablemates. However, Nash doesn’t think Triple H will get a solo induction because he simply won’t put himself in there now that he’s in charge.

“You know, Paul should be in the Hall of Fame on his own. Triple H should be in the Hall of Fame, but he never will be because he will never put himself in there. […] The DX situation for him was […] they had to get Chyna in, Paul needed to be in, and so on.”

H/T to Inside the Ropes.