Kevin Nash is under the impression that Triple H would have left WWE if Vince McMahon was still in charge.

McMahon resigned from WWE in July 2022 after allegations of sexual misconduct. In January of last year, he made his return to the company before resigning again in January of this year due Janel Grant’s civil lawsuit.

During the latest edition of his “Kliq This”, the former Diesel expressed his belief that Triple H would have left WWE if McMahon were still in charge. He said,

“My whole thing is, it’s just like, ‘Who’s the greatest of all time?’ Absolutely, there’s the 1A, 1B, whether you’re a Flair guy or you’re a Hogan guy, and then there’s the business aspect guy, and I say that the best run of anybody would be Triple H, from all standpoints of the business. There’s no comparison. I think one of the reasons that…because he’s so good at what he does on a daily [basis], as soon as he got his hands on the controls, sh*t changed, and the product, it just was night and day.”

He continued, “Vince [McMahon] almost tried to kibosh it, and they went through all that sh*t again. I think at that point, if it wouldn’t have went the way it did, I think have walked. Steph [McMahon] already had. [Sean Oliver asked if he meant whether Vince McMahon stayed and took creative back.] Yeah. We never had the conversation, but I know Paul. I just did think that it was like, ‘Fuck, man.’ But I heard some other, I have talked to Paul about some other things, so I know some information and things that made me feel really good when I heard how they felt, Endeavor, how they felt about Paul.“