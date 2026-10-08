Kevin Nash says he has taken a couple of weeks away from work and is enjoying the slower pace. During a Kliq This conversation that moved from current affairs to his daily routine, he said his gym sessions have been going well and that he feels comfortable with where he is in life.

“I’m not working right now. Like I haven’t went out and worked in a couple of, I don’t know, couple weeks. … The gym’s been great. I’ve been having great workouts. The weather has been like mid 80s. Humidity hasn’t been horrible yet. It seems like everywhere else is having bad weather but us right now.”

Nash described the downtime as a welcome change of pace, without announcing any change to his career. His comments followed a wide-ranging discussion with his co-host about politics and the economy, but his update was about how he has been spending his own time.

“This is exactly what I should be doing at this age and at this point in my life.”

On another recent Kliq This discussion, Nash talked about driving his Mustang. Here, he offered a smaller personal update: time away from work, good workouts and no urgency to chase every passing issue.

Source: Kliq This, “Kevin Nash on NYC Politics”.