During a recent edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled his time with TNA Wrestling and what led to him leaving the company in 2010.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his time in TNA: “I think…I mean I worked hard there. I was in good shape. I think the Main Event Mafia thing could have been, that was money. They let [Booker T], it was a bad move to let Book go. Once Book left, I said, ‘F**k it, I’m bolting.’ I heard Book was gonna be at that Royal Rumble, I said, ‘S***, not without me.’ So I died my s*** black, went out there….”

On how Scott Hall would tell him not to smarten up fellow workers: “Yeah…once you know what’s up, you have to be part of the process. All you need is one person that’s good at it. I promise you, the guy that’s good at it doesn’t want to look f**king bad at it. I remember Scott [Hall] would always be like, ‘Don’t smarten him up.’ Like dude, we gotta work with him. What do you mean, don’t smarten him up? ‘Don’t say anything when he’s got your f***ing job.’ Yeah, Scott would always be like, ‘Man, don’t f***ing smarten him up.’ Like you’re the one that’s got the brain.”