Kevin Nash and Mick Foley may share similar political views.

But the two WWE legends are taking very different approaches when it comes to their relationship with the company.

Last week, Mick Foley announced that he is parting ways with WWE over the promotion’s association with U.S. President Donald Trump. Foley stated that he will not be renewing his WWE Legends contract when it expires next summer, nor will he make any appearances as a representative for the company while Trump remains in office. Foley cited Trump’s reaction to the death of director Rob Reiner as the breaking point, describing the President’s comments as “incredibly cruel.”

Nash addressed Foley’s decision on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, making it clear that while he understands Foley’s stance, he does not plan to follow the same path.

“I understand it. And if that’s how Mick feels, it’s like, I get it from Mick’s standpoint,” Nash said. “But for me personally — because I had some people text me like, ‘Are you going to follow suit?’ I’m like, well, I said, ‘Let me explain my position.’”

Nash went on to explain that his long-standing personal relationships with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Linda McMahon play a major role in his outlook. He noted that Levesque has been like family to him for decades, recalling that Triple H was the first member of The Kliq to hold Nash’s son, Tristen, after he was born. Nash also shared a story from the 1990s about Linda McMahon spending time with his wife in New York City, describing her as warm and supportive despite their political differences.

“I look at the McMahon/Levesque, I look at them as family,” Nash said. “Like, that’s it. They’re just family to me… they’re my Republican family, you know?”

Nash also pointed out that Levesque’s role on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition is deeply meaningful to him given his passion for fitness. While acknowledging Linda McMahon’s position within Trump’s cabinet, Nash noted that other members of the administration did not react to Reiner’s passing in the same manner as Trump. Personally, Nash said Trump’s comments didn’t anger him as much as they simply bored him.

“I understand Mick’s, ‘This is all I can stand, because I can’t stand no more.’ I understand that,” Nash said. “I was more of a, ‘Could you fcking grab another hold? Boring.’ You know, that’s kind of the way I looked at it Like, fck, dude, boring. It doesn’t work anymore.”

One key difference, according to Nash, is his ability to separate WWE as a business from his personal disagreements with Trump.

“Because my deal is with the WWE. My deal isn’t with MAGA. My deal isn’t with Trump,” Nash said. “And I don’t see those sensibilities coming through my television screen when I watch Netflix and when I watch Raw and when I watch the Saturday Night’s Main Event.”

Still, Nash made it clear that he respects Foley’s decision and would applaud him if he believes it accomplished something meaningful. However, Nash feels that reacting strongly to Trump often gives him exactly what he wants.

“What am I supposed to do? I’m going to give up revenue? I’m going to give up revenue, for what?,” Nash said.

(H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)