Kevin Nash believes Bill Goldberg could have worked as a heel in WCW, but he isn’t convinced the character would have remained interesting for very long.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash was asked about Goldberg’s brief heel turn and whether a full-fledged villain run could have succeeded.

“Yeah. I mean, anything will work if everybody gets on board. But the only thing I think with specifically Bill was how much could you have gotten out of him over time? Like, how much could you have switched up to keep Bill interesting? It’s hard. It’s hard because he’s so physically dominating. To be a good heel, you got to cheat to win. And he really doesn’t need to cheat to win.”

Nash agreed when it was suggested Goldberg’s microphone work may have also presented a challenge if he had remained a heel.

“Yeah. I think that would have been a challenge.”

While Nash acknowledged almost any wrestling idea can succeed if everyone involved commits to it, he believes Goldberg’s greatest strength as a performer—his overwhelming physical dominance—also made him a difficult fit for the traditional heel role.

“Anything will work if everybody gets on board. But with Bill… how much could you have gotten out of him over time? That’s the part that would have been difficult.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Kliq This podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.