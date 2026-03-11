Kevin Nash did not hold back while discussing the controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files, delivering a fiery rant during the latest episode of his podcast.

Speaking on the March 9 episode of Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the ongoing public debate surrounding the Epstein documents and criticized what he sees as people turning the issue into a political argument rather than focusing on the alleged crimes themselves.

Nash said he had recently posted about the situation on social media and was frustrated by responses that attempted to frame the issue along partisan lines.

“So you know nobody’s forgotten the Epstein thing, right? I’ve got a bunch of these MAGA people replying to something I posted today saying, ‘Let’s see if you feel the same way when a bunch of Democrats get thrown into the mix.’”

According to Nash, political affiliation should not matter when it comes to crimes involving children. The former WCW and WWE star then delivered a blunt response about how he feels anyone involved in abusing children should be treated.

“Hey, motherfr, I don’t give a f if it’s my f** uncle. If he’s a pedophile, chop his head off. If you’re f***** kids, you need to f***** die. I don’t care who you are or what side you’re on.”*

Nash emphasized that his stance has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with protecting children. He reiterated that the conversation should focus on accountability rather than partisan arguments.

“I don’t give a f** if you f*** an elephant or a donkey—just don’t f*** kids.”*

The comments follow Nash’s earlier criticism of how the Epstein files have been handled publicly. He has previously argued that the documents released so far have been heavily redacted and have failed to produce the level of accountability many people expected.

Nash’s blunt comments quickly circulated among wrestling fans online, adding to the broader discussion surrounding the Epstein case and the ongoing debate over transparency and accountability.