WWE recently filmed some documentary content with Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash.

The former world champion revealed this news during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. Nash says that this happened when he was in town for WWE SummerSlam weekend, adding that he had a great time filming.

I did a couple hours of documentary work on Friday night. No, you don’t get flown in and get to [just watch from] the suite. You’re up there doing work for 23 different A&E things that are in the mix. I’m glad that they called me, I was more than happy to go, I had a great time with the production crew. We went over my entire career and I got to talk about my career, they were taping it. I guess mine was severely different than everybody else’s.

He later says that recollecting his career came off more as a stand-up comedy act.

When we were talking about my career, it came across more like stand up then it did actual [stories].

Nash remains an active voice in the pro wrestling industry, where he constantly covers the latest ongoing stories between multiple promotions. The latest episode of Kliq This can be found below.

