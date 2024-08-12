Kevin Nash and LA Knight finally ran into each other backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2024, following months of taking shots at each other back-and-forth on social media.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and founding member of the nWo spoke on his latest “Kliq This” podcast about the conversation he had with “The Mega Star” behind-the-scenes at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” and how despite comments from Knight in the past about Nash “taking food off of his table,” and from Nash about Knight being a rip-off of The Rock and Steve Austin, the two are fine.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On finally having a talk with LA Knight backstage at WWE SummerSlam: “So LA Knight was sitting at the end of the table. I sat down at the table behind him, he turned around and I just said, ‘So, you finally getting to go over tonight?’ He goes, ‘Something like that.’ We talked and I asked, he was working with Logan Paul, I just asked how it was to work with Paul. Is he a natural, is he paint by numbers? He just gave me his opinion on how he handled the situation, not for me to explain on this show because I don’t want Logan Paul and his relationship to be verified or injured by comments that I make that I might have construed differently than it was meant to be said to me. He seemed like a really nice guy, there was no heat between us.”

On how there is no heat between he and “The Mega Star”: “No. No, at that point, nobody is f**king trying to hurt anybody in this business. I wasn’t trying to take food off his table. Other people have mocked my words to him in promos on their television. I’d rather be the guy being talked about than the guy not being talked about, that’s just the way I look at it. If I’m talking about you, cause I can talk about anybody I want in wrestling. There’s a bunch of dead guys I can talk sh*t about that could never rebuttal any of that. But, to me, this new breed of guys, I’m not trying to p*ss anyone off. I want the company to excel.”

