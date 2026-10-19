Kevin Nash says the quick finish to his January 1999 WCW title match with Hulk Hogan made more sense to him than pretending to fight Hogan for several minutes before letting him win. In a Going Ringside interview clip released October 14, Nash defended the choice behind the finish that became known as the Fingerpoke of Doom.

His reasoning was that a longer staged exchange would not have made the planned outcome more believable. Nash said he argued for Hogan to touch him and for him to go down immediately.

Why would I let him punch me? Why would I go out there and just let him punch me in the face? … You’ll get a better response if he touches me and I go down.

Nash also argued that the arena’s surprise made the moment more memorable. He said the finish was so heavily criticized in wrestling partly because the audience had not predicted it.

If you watch the crowd, it’s the only reason it’s such a brutal thing in wrestling is because there wasn’t a soul in that building that called it.

The finish reunited Hogan and Nash in the nWo and gave Hogan the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Tim Rose Jr. has previously discussed the backlash to the finish; Nash’s new comments explain why he favored the way it was performed. He did not claim in this clip that the audience ultimately liked the result.