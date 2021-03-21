– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash mentioned on Twitter that he got his first of two COVID-19 vaccines today.

He wrote, “Round one in my delt. Had to drive 140 miles round trip but I figured what the hell I’m worth it.”

– Drew McIntyre is slated to take on Sheamus in a No Holds Barred Match at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view event. In a post on Twitter, he shared a throwback photo of them together.