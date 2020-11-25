WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke to the Miami Herald to talk all things pro-wrestling, where the former world champion gives his thoughts on the Rock and Batista in Hollywood, and why he took his roles in Magic Mike and John Wick. Highlights are below.

Says the Rock was the one who made it sheik to be a pro-wrestler in Hollywood:

Stallone was bigger than life then and I had no idea who Hulk Hogan was. He was really the first one to open the door. Wrestling was still the red-headed stepchild. I don’t think it was until Dwayne, everything he did with opening number one at the box office, Dwayne is the one that really has made it sheik to be a pro wrestler or ex-pro wrestler and be in this field. A guy like Dave Bautista, he’s a lead but he also does smart things. He did the role in Blade Runner. He reads the script and realizes that the character is intricate to the story.

Discusses his roles in Magic Mike and John Wick:

When I read the first Magic Mike, I was like, ‘Tarzan doesn’t really have much to say or do, but if you look at the arc, if Tarzan doesn’t smoke weed, The Kid doesn’t dance and the movie doesn’t get made. In John Wick, Francis doesn’t have that big of a scene but he’s memorable because he’s the only person that walks away alive. When I read a script and something is offered to me, I look at it and say, ‘It’s not much, but if handled right, it’s a nice piece of work.’

