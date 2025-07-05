WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash isn’t in the mood to celebrate the Fourth of July after Donald Trump officially signed his “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

The “Big, Beautiful Bill,” officially the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, is a large piece of legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump on July 4th. It includes cuts to nearly 14 million people on Medicaid, tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires, and will feature massive cuts to social programs like Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps). The bill also raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.

Taking to Twitter, Nash tweeted,

“Happy 4 more trillion in debt day. Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day. Enjoy your small regional hospitals while you can. Things just continue to get greater. Happy 4th….”

Speaking with “LA PLATICA,” WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio provided an update on his injury and return timeline. Mysterio revealed that he’s aiming to be back in the ring by August.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his eventual retirement: “Oh, it’s definitely really close [retirement]. It’s really close, but at the same time, I’m so motivated. A lot of people ask me, ‘What keeps you going?’ I think that once my son started to wrestle, that kind of pushed me to continue, ’cause I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of gave me that second wind, and it pushed me to keep going. To be honest, I know I’m going to still enjoy it when I retire, but I’m going to have to tap out. I still love what I do and I always have.”

On being inducted into the Hall of Fame before he retired: “The fact that I was inducted into the Hall of Fame before I even tapped out – I was like, I don’t want to, I’m not ready to retire. [WWE said] ‘Like no, we’re presenting this to you.’ So truly honored to have been considered, you know, one of the Hall of Famers.”

