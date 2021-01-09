Old school fans will remember that Diesel aka Kevin Nash was the bodyguard of Shawn Michaels back in the 90’s while in WWE. They eventually broke off into a vengeful rivalry.

Currently, Omos serves that same role for AJ Styles on WWE television. WWE India tweeted out a photo comparison of HBK and Nash with Styles and Omos and teased a possible tag team dream match.

They also tagged all four wrestlers mentioned in the tweet. When Nash saw the post, he decided to respond by writing, “Yeah keep dreaming.”