Old school fans will remember that Diesel aka Kevin Nash was the bodyguard of Shawn Michaels back in the 90’s while in WWE. They eventually broke off into a vengeful rivalry.
Currently, Omos serves that same role for AJ Styles on WWE television. WWE India tweeted out a photo comparison of HBK and Nash with Styles and Omos and teased a possible tag team dream match.
They also tagged all four wrestlers mentioned in the tweet. When Nash saw the post, he decided to respond by writing, “Yeah keep dreaming.”
Yeah keep dreaming
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 8, 2021