Kevin Nash clears up some quotes of his that got taken way out of context.

On the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast Big Sexy made it clear that he did NOT sign a new deal with WWE. Nash explains that when he and Sean Waltman were talking about Jade Cargill on a previous show some people misinterpreted a bit they were doing as fact, and that’s how the rumor mill started. The Hall of Famer adds that at 64 he has no plans of wrestling again.

We were talking about the WWE’s acquisition of Jade Cargill. I, gushingly, said how attractive she was, Sean [Sean Oliver] said, ‘did you see her show up at the Performance Center?’ ‘She showed up in skin-tight back tights, a crop top with sunglasses and a headband.’ It was pretty damn clear we were doing a little bit. Then, Sean threw a couple things back and forth and said, ‘So you wouldn’t go to AEW?’ I said, ‘Yeah, maybe for five or six million dollars and a private airplane, but the reason I was going to go just came and was signed by the WWE.’ I didn’t say that I was signed. I didn’t say I got a new deal. I didn’t say any of that shit, you stupid fucking wresting news people. Why don’t you follow something up? You obviously didn’t listen to it because you would have known I was talking about Jade, not about me, I didn’t sign shit. You couldn’t get me in a fucking ring…you’d shoot me in the back of the head before I’d get into a ring. Paul Levesque [Triple H] was probably 46 when he did a Harley Race over the top and tore his pec. Fuck. I blew a quad taking a step. You think I’m getting in the ring at 64?

Nash recently underwent minor surgery to remove skin cancer, and appears to be doing well. You can read his comments about that by clicking here.

