Kevin Nash has suffered an injury and has been pulled from his scheduled appearances this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer was set to appear for MCW in Maryland and Adrenaline Championship Wrestling.

Pwinsider is reporting that Nash is dealing with a back issue and won’t be able to travel from Florida.

JBL and Booker T will be appearing at both events as a replacement.

In other news, WWE sent out an email on Friday to announce that additional tickets have been released for Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place on December 14th at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island.

The email states, “We’re bringing that old school look and feel to Nassau Coliseum on December 14 for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event!”

Pwinsider is reporting that the show will in fact be using an old school “look and feel.” This will include both the graphics and the setup of the Nassau Coliseum itself.