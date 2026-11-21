– Kevin Nash had been wondering how much John Cena had changed. Watching Cena give interviews in a suit, Nash thought his old colleague seemed careful about every word he said. Then, at a convention where both men were signing, Nash walked through the green room to use the restroom. There was Cena in a baseball cap, shorts and a T-shirt. Neither man needed much of an icebreaker.

“We talked for three or four minutes about how beat up we were and it was like [expletive] 2002.”

On Kliq This, Nash said those few minutes answered his question about Cena. He also got a good look at what Cena’s name meant to the other guests signing that weekend. Fans who came for Cena on Saturday made their way over to Nash’s table. By Sunday, Cena had gone home, and Nash could tell the difference from his seat.

“Anybody that was there for John was probably going to come over and get mine, which was the case.”

– Stevie Richards remembers ECW heels and babyfaces taking the same side when fans got involved. On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards recalled an incident he thought took place at the Lulu Temple. His memory was that fans went after a heel and the babyfaces jumped in. He also remembered what went around afterward.

“There were some times, I think Lulu Temple was one time, where the boys were fighting the fans. Babyfaces and heels alike. I think they attacked the heel and then the babyfaces started fighting the fans, and then free tickets and T-shirts everywhere for everybody.”

The Sandman was the one wrestler Richards figured would have had every reason to tell people to get their hands off him. With fans reaching for him on his way through the crowd, Richards remembered it working out in Sandman’s favor.

“They actually propped him up ’cause he was eternally falling over no matter what. The fans actually gave him more stability.”

Sources: Kevin Nash on Kliq This and The Stevie Richards Show.