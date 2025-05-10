A multi-time WWE Hall of Fame legend has landed a pretty big acting gig.

Two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash has officially joined the cast of the upcoming dramedy Caroline, according to a report from Deadline.com.

The film centers around 11-year-old Caroline, a quick-witted and observant young girl living a risky life as a shoplifter alongside her mother, Jocelyn. Their chaotic world takes a turn when Caroline’s estranged father Corey—a smooth-talking, small-town con man—is released from prison and reenters their lives. Just as things start to feel stable, a looming debt threatens their fragile peace, pushing Caroline and her mother toward one final, desperate heist.

Nash is set to portray Marcus, a former partner-in-crime of Corey who has since left his criminal past behind in favor of a more grounded lifestyle as a construction worker and the owner of a small contracting business.