During a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash looked back on his ladder match with Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The match took place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view back in late 2011. Triple H won the match after he struck Nash with a sledgehammer, which had been hanging above the ring. A fan mentioned that it was out of the norm for both men to work a ladder match.

“What do you mean both don’t normally? How about f**king never,” Nash said. “How about I’ve never done one in my life, I’ve got 17 knee operations, and f**king he’s running the show and I get to talk to him for about eight minutes in the ring before the doors open. That was my last match. Everybody else gets to have a last match. That was mine, f**k me.”

