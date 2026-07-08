Thirty years after helping launch one of the most influential factions in professional wrestling history, Kevin Nash reflected on the milestone with an emotional message honoring his late friends.

July 7 marked the 30th anniversary of the formation of the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. To commemorate the occasion, the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, which hosted the historic pay-per-view, displayed an nWo graphic on its marquee featuring Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan.

The venue also paid tribute to the group’s legacy with a message shared on social media.

“‘WE’RE TAKING OVER.’ 30 years ago today, the New World Order was formed right here at the Ocean Center and professional wrestling was forever changed. Thanks for the memories! #nWo,”

Nash later shared a photo of the marquee on social media and admitted the anniversary brought mixed emotions, as he is now the only surviving original member of the trio following Scott Hall’s passing in 2022 and Hulk Hogan’s death in July 2025.

“Saw this on the marquee in front of the Ocean Center today,” Nash wrote while sharing a picture of the graphic. “30 years ago, we created a piece of magic. Today, I felt sadness. Scott and Hulk have moved on. R.I.P NWO”

Hall and Nash famously left WWE for WCW in 1996 as The Outsiders before being joined by Hogan to officially form the New World Order, a storyline that helped reshape the wrestling industry and played a major role in WCW’s success during the Monday Night Wars.