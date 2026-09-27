Kevin Nash says his experience behind the wheel matters when judging his high-speed driving. Speaking on Kliq This, he said he would not take an unfamiliar car to those speeds, but considers 120 mph in his Mustang within the car’s capabilities.

Nash recalled a drive through the desert from Phoenix to Palm Springs with Tam in an earlier Mercedes S-Class. He said the road was empty when he decided to see how the car handled higher speeds.

“I remember the first Mercedes S-Class we got, and Tam and I were driving from Phoenix to Palm Springs, and we got out in the desert and there wasn’t anybody on the road. … I was going 85, 90, and I had the cruise on and I said, ‘Fuck, let me just see what this thing will do.’ … At 120 I felt like I could get out and walk next to it. At 130, I felt like I could get out and walk next to it.”

Turning to his Mustang, Nash said he knows the vehicle and pointed to its tires and recently serviced brakes. He drew a limit at 150 mph while arguing that 120 mph was different for that car.

“I would never do that in a vehicle I wasn’t familiar with. … And Kevin Nash can drive. And I can drive. I wouldn’t drive … 150 in that car. It’s not built for that. But … 120 and a … 5.0 that’s chipped to probably 500 horsepower, it’s fine. … I’m good.”

Nash also compared driving to a wrestler performing a move, using himself and Rey Mysterio to make his point about experience. His argument was about his own confidence and his car’s condition, rather than a claim that every driver could travel at the same speed.

Source: Kliq This, “Kevin Nash Reacts to Fans Calling Him Reckless”.