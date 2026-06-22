Kevin Nash believes the debate over professional wrestling’s greatest of all time ultimately comes down to one name: Hulk Hogan.

During a recent episode of Kliq This, Nash was asked about wrestling legends and didn’t hesitate to explain why Hogan’s impact remains unmatched.

“If I had to pick somebody, I just don’t think that there’s anybody that has meant more for a longer time than Hulk.”

Nash emphasized that his opinion is based not only on Hogan’s in-ring accomplishments but also on the enormous influence he had on the business itself.

“I just don’t think that there’s anybody that has meant more for a longer time than Hulk.”

While acknowledging that many performers have enjoyed incredible careers, Nash suggested that Hogan’s longevity and ability to remain relevant put him in a category of his own.

“If I had to pick somebody…”

The WWE Hall of Famer indicated that measuring greatness goes beyond athletic ability or match quality and instead encompasses drawing power, cultural impact, and sustained success.

“I just don’t think that there’s anybody that has meant more…”

Nash’s comments came during a broader discussion comparing different generations of wrestling stars, but he ultimately circled back to Hogan as his clear choice.

“There’s nobody that has meant more for a longer time than Hulk.”

Although fans often debate names like Ric Flair, Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, and others when discussing wrestling’s Mount Rushmore, Nash made it clear he believes Hogan’s resume stands above everyone else’s.

“I just don’t think that there’s anybody that has meant more for a longer time than Hulk.”

Nash concluded his remarks by reiterating that, if forced to choose a single greatest figure in wrestling history, his answer would remain unchanged.

“If I had to pick somebody, I just don’t think that there’s anybody that has meant more for a longer time than Hulk.”

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