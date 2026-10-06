Kevin Nash liked the restraint in Oba Femi and Bronson Reed’s recent WWE Raw contract signing. The former world champion said the segment made their Money in the Bank match feel important without turning the signing into another fight.

Nash discussed the show on Kliq This after watching Raw for the first time in a while. He singled out Femi’s more polished presentation and recalled working with Reed when Reed was breaking in.

I hear that Femi’s coming down to say something. So I go sit in my seat because I want to watch him, like, his entrance. So he comes in and he’s got kind of a different look. He’s kind of in a shirt. He’s got slacks on. He’s talking a little bit different and there’s like a higher degree of articulation.

Reed’s appearance brought back an earlier encounter for Nash. He said he reviewed matches with Reed and other wrestlers and immediately saw something in the Australian’s look and athleticism.

Scott and I went down when he was first breaking in, and there was a group of guys down there and we went over their matches with them. I told Bronson that day that we went over their matches, I said, “Dude, you have a great look. You’ve got a unique physique because you’re built like an offensive lineman, but like a right guard. You’re super athletic. You’re quick.”

Nash returned to the way WWE handled the signing itself. Femi and Reed made their Money in the Bank match official during the September 28 Raw, and Nash appreciated that neither man needed to throw a punch.

I always hate signings because they always turn into a schmas, right? And they didn’t. He just signed it and Bronson left, and they just went on and it was done.

Source: Kliq This, “Kevin Nash: Why I finally watched RAW”.