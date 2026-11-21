– Kevin Nash on what Oba Femi did after turning down Paul Heyman. On Kliq This, Nash recalled watching Femi leave the ring after telling Heyman he wasn’t a Paul Heyman guy. What caught Nash’s eye was the moment Femi dropped his signature strut. He took a couple of steps, let a smirk cross his face and, in Nash’s eyes, gave the crowd a glimpse of how much he was enjoying himself.

“You can see it in his face, his smirk. And it just like, like he, he’s just going to get better and better and better and better.”

That raised a question for Nash. If fans can see that Femi is a good guy, does WWE have to book him as a babyface for the rest of his career? Nash reached for a Disney reference to explain why Femi could show that side of himself and still have opponents think twice about crossing him.

“It’s more like of a, like a Disney type thing where he’s the Lion King.”

– Dutch Mantell agrees with Bret Hart about what gets lost when wrestlers rush to their biggest moves. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell heard Hart’s criticism that wrestling has become a circus and that he misses matches that build. Mantell said he’s made that point for years. He compared opening a match with the wildest thing two wrestlers can do to a musician playing the best part of the set first.

“What are they going to finish with? A musician will tell you that. Don’t start with your greatest stuff first. You’re going to finish with that. That’s your finish. That’s your go home.”

His co-host pointed to the Texas Death match at AEW Full Gear. What bothered him was the finish. He described Swerve Strickland getting up during the referee’s count, kicking Hangman Page back down and winning when the count continued. Mantell had a simpler example of what keeps somebody watching at home. Even a viewer who tunes in halfway through a beating can pick a side and start waiting for the wrestler taking it to fight back.

“You start pulling for him. You pulling for the underdog. Get up. Do something. And finally, when he hits back, now you got some hope.”

Sources: Kliq This and Story Time with Dutch Mantell.