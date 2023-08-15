Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Cody Rhodes beating Brock Lesnar at this year’s WWE SummerSlam and offering to be the MC of the show. Here are the highlights:

His offer to WWE:

“I asked if I could be involved (in SummerSlam),” Nash said. “I asked if I could be the Master of Ceremonies. I’m not bullsh*tting. Deaf ears baby. I guess they didn’t want this motherfu**ing liberal anywhere near that program (he laughs). I would have been great with a camera crew like outside Ford Field talking with the Detroit fans and the fans from around the world that came in. I think that they think that I would just probably have said no, but I wouldn’t have actually done it because I was there (for Highspots WrestleCon).”

Lesnar’s impromptu handshake after his match with Rhodes:

“I found out later that Brock, and it was not in the script, nor was it discussed that Brock at any time would raise his hand after the match was over, would shake his hand and raise his hand. I think that was impromptu on Brock’s behalf because it was like, Brock felt he was worthy. I think that did, I mean, just volumes, spoke volumes for how Brock felt about Cody, which changed my opinion because I’ve never been in the ring with Cody, so I just don’t know how, but obviously you feel that energy when you’re in the ring with a guy that he is over and he’s he’s super over. I mean, Monday night he had two sing-a-longs on the way down. He had one halfway down where he stopped, he touched the floor and he did the little thing, and then he had one when he got to the ring before he got in, another little sing-a-long. You’re over. I was very happy because the roster is not that full, so you can’t afford to mishandle a talent and they didn’t. He’s over. I’m proud of him because I think that he really loves this business. I’m happy for Dusty. I’m happy for the Rhodes family. His mom is a sweetheart and she never doesn’t come and say hello to me anytime that we run into each other.”

