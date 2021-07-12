During his appearance on SportsNation, Kevin Nash spoke on his favorite stretch during his time with the nWo. Here’s what he had to say:

We did seven Mondays in a row where we did Nitro. We did them from dome show – the Superdome, RCA Dome, Alamo Dome, Georgia Dome, Astrodome – and they did like 30,000 or 40,000 people every show we did. I just said to myself – this is the first time they didn’t put on the marquee who was fighting. It was just Nitro and the nWo would be there. To me, it gave me the feel that we had left to the arena and went to the stadium. We were drawing stadium crowds. I felt like a rock star for a split minute. That was huge to walk in and see those crowds and know you were instrumental in drawing them.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: SportsNation. H/T 411Mania.