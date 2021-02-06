Sean Waltman aka X-Pac had Kevin Nash on his X-Pac 12360 podcast to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, they reflected on their favorite Royal Rumble moments. This is where Nash looked back on working the 2014 event. He had some words about Jamie Noble for the way he laid out some of the spots.

“This was the one they really wanted to focus on Roman [Reigns] and Jamie Noble was the guy that set up the match, and nothing against Jamie Noble, I don’t think Jamie Noble — I don’t think his forte is f*cking Royal Rumbles,” Nash said. “So they set it up so like he was gonna eliminate a ton of guys but the way they laid it out was basically while Roman was doing — his move-set took too long to set up. The way they had it laid out, basically there was like four of us in a corner with our d*cks in our hands. If you ever watch it back, I make eye contact with him because I’m gonna come, he’s gonna pull the rope, I’m just gonna go over the top. So I make eye contact with him like, ‘I’m coming,’ right? I give him the iggy, like I’m coming and I run at him, he does this [doesn’t follow through]. F*ck me. So I get hit a couple times, then I go stand in a corner with my d*ck in my hand. It’s time to go, he does it and I get my arm caught in the f*cking ropes which I’ve never in my life [done]. I thought for sure I tore my bicep. I didn’t get hurt but I just said to myself, ‘You know what? F*ck this sh*t. I’m going to do the indies. I’m going to have some fun.’”

H/T to POST Wrestling