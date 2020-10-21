During his appearance on The Hashtag Show, Kevin Nash spoke on why he feels like the current crop of wrestlers don’t do a good enough job selling. Here’s what he had to say:

Nobody sells shit. To me, it’s just like nobody sells anything. To us, it was always to sell and get the double downs and the falses. Now with guys kicking out on one on moonsaults…..I also don’t want to be the guy – I remember guys that were our agents when we broke in saying ‘Kid, we used to do 60 minutes through’ and you watch 60 minutes through and they’re in a headlock for 48 minutes of it. Everything evolves. I think sometimes the women have better psychology than the guys do.

Credit: The Hashtag Show. H/T 411Mania.