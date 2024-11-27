Who inspired the “Big Sexy” nickname for Kevin Nash?

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend answered this question, among others related to many of the greatest moments of his iconic career, in a new installment of “WWE Retrospective” on the official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

In the new 20-plus minute documentary style original digital content released this week by WWE, the former nWo member spoke about acting legend Paul Newman being the inspiration for his “Big Sexy” nickname.

“I was watching — it was a late night, probably [Jay] Leno at this point, and Paul Newman was on,” Nash recalled. “They made reference to the fact that he was sexy. ‘Sexy, blue eyes. Paul Newman.’ I looked over to my wife, I said, ‘If you saw that flat-ass old man making a Slurpee at a 7-11, the first thing out of your mouth would be sexy?’”

Nash continued, “I said, ‘He’s sexy because he’s deemed sexy.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna go on TV and call myself ‘Big Sexy.’ I’m gonna dye my hair blonde. Change my complete image and everything.’ She said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Watch.’”

Watch the complete episode of WWE Retrospective with Kevin Nash via the YouTube player embedded below.